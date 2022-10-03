OnePlus joined the world of smartwatches in March 2021, and today it’s bringing its affordable sub-brand Nord into the mix too. Now let’s meet the OnePlus Nord Watch – a smartwatch with a big, bright screen, sports tracking and up to 30 days of battery life.

The Nord Watch has a 1.78-inch AMOLED rectangular screen with a resolution of 368×448 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. The watch doesn’t have its own GPS, which means it can only gather location information from a smartphone via Bluetooth 5.2.

In terms of appearance, the watch developed by OnePlus is a unisex wearable device. The main body of the watch is zinc alloy and plastic, while the strap is silicone and the battery capacity is 230mAh.

It is installed with a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor and supports sleep tracking, it can help women track their monthly menstrual cycle, thanks to the presence of an accelerometer, it is able to automatically detect exercise activities, and supports 105 types of exercise, waterproof and waterproof In terms of dust, it has reached an IP68 rating.

The Nord Watch lasts a month on a single charge in low-power mode, and 10 days in regular mode.

The OnePlus Nord Watch will go on sale as soon as it is released, with an initial discount price of 4,999 Indian rupees ($60), and the regular price after the promotion period is said to be 6,999 Indian rupees ($85), but it is unclear when the original price will be restored. In addition to the black model, a dark blue version is also coming soon, but no availability date has been given.