Myalgia is pain found in one or more muscles that feel contracted and sore when touched or used. Normally the arrival of muscle pain is due to an accidental contraction of the muscle, but it can also be produced by a partial splitting of the muscle structure following a trauma.

Muscle pain also occurs in the contemporaneity of different viral forms such as the flu, or in rheumatic forms or in uninterrupted tension especially if the muscle is subjected to stress. Muscle aches always represent a mishap that one would prefer to avoid, not only because no one likes to suffer, but also because their presence is invariably linked to a certain level of suitable limitation that makes it more difficult and sometimes infeasible for the patient to devote himself to usual activities. .

Nobody knows, but here’s how to relieve muscle aches

In case of contractures, bruises, trauma and sprains, the most used drugs are painkillers and anti-inflammatories, the latter in addition to tablet and granulate formulations for oral use can also be expressed in ointments and gels for local use. If the pain is imposed by trauma, the first recommended intervention is the RICE strategy (Rest: rest, Ice: ice, Compression: compression, Elevation: lifting), which provides: inactivity of the part affected by the pain for 24-48 hours, depending on the severity of the muscle damage required and the extent of the pain.

Use of ice or a cold pack for 15-20 minutes every hour for multiple renewals throughout the day. Then, the application of a sufficiently tight bandage to support the reabsorption of liquids from the tissues and reduce swelling but such as to ensure adequate blood circulation in the traumatized muscle and in the downstream area, also in this case the bandage must be applied for 15 -20 minutes every hour on several occasions.

Finally, the lifting of the affected muscle district when the problem is observed in a leg or arm. Usually this first intervention can give a certain comfort and especially has the purpose of containing the formation of the hematoma.

For this reason, it must be implemented within the first 24 hours from when the traumatic event occurred. Pain relievers and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), the latter also usable in topical formulations, such as creams or gels, can be taken to decrease pain. Here’s how to relieve muscle aches.