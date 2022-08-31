Home Health Pelé: “I’m fine, no more false rumors about my health”
Pelé: "I'm fine, no more false rumors about my health"

Pelé: “I’m fine, no more false rumors about my health”

“I am sending you this photo to thank you. I am very grateful to my wife for all the laughs, for my quiet home and for all the loving messages you have sent me. I am very well, and I take care of my health.” So Pele on Instagram, replies to the rumors of a deterioration in his health. The 81-year-old Brazilian football flag was operated on for colon cancer about a year ago and has been undergoing treatment since. “I have to publish all this, because false news about my health exist and are circulating. It is clear that I am disappointed, but this does not beat me down. I am winning this match. Many thanks!”, Concludes O Rei.

