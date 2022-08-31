The remake (or “rewind”) of the original Alone in the Dark was officially released a few weeks ago and was one of the highlights of last week’s Gamescom Cologne, where we could attend a BCD demo and chat with the new game’s creative minds Director Mikael Hedberg talks to authors of SOMA and Amnesia.

In addition to describing the new outdoor setting, Hedberg told us the reasoning behind and the process of creating the Grace in the Dark demo, which attendees of the German event can try as long as they line up for a few hours and prove they’re 16+:

“They did a playable trailer in 1993, and I think it was, when they released Alone in the Dark 2, we thought, we will, we’re about to do a playable trailer because we didn’t want to spoil The whole game, we didn’t want to cut a small piece out of it, so we wanted to do something else, and then we thought, well, can we just spoof the playable trailer they did 30 years ago?”

“Yeah, it’s actually pretty easy, because the person you’re playing in that playable trailer, called Jack in the Dark, is a kid named Grace who appears in Lonely in the Dark 2. We’ve brought Grace back into our game as a patient of Derceto. So it’s like, it’s easy, we can make her the protagonist and you can run around and be her for a while, If you play, you’re going to see a little bit of Derceto, and you’re going to get a little bit of feeling, emotion, and how the player feels.

“I think it turned out well, it’s just a prologue, so the whole game starts out like the original, Emily Hartwood gets a letter from Jeremy Hartwood or she gets a notice, it’s not a drama Thoroughly… Actually, in the original game, she didn’t get a notification that he had hanged himself, but in our version, he doesn’t hang himself, he basically sent her a letter as Help call. What we’re doing as Grace is helping Jeremy Hartwood publish this letter, and it’s been a very short but sweet journey.

“I really like it because playing Grace, she’s an NPC again in the full game, but she’s a weird kid and I think just playing her is absolutely adorable. I just love walking around like her and clicking things and observe things”

When asked if Grace in the Dark would eventually come out for fans outside of the German drama, the director smiled and admitted “I certainly hope so, yes”, while THQ Nordic’s Michael Paeck It was confirmed that the publisher plans to bring this playable prologue to survival horror fans in some way. As for when, the games themselves, which are still in alpha, must first get their own release windows.