Nocturnal gastroesophageal reflux: what do you need to know?

Nocturnal gastroesophageal reflux: a common disorder for many people

Nocturnal gastroesophageal reflux is a disorder that affects many people, especially those who suffer from digestive problems. This is a phenomenon in which stomach contents rise up into the esophagus during the night, causing heartburn, acid regurgitation and difficulty sleeping. Fortunately, there are some natural remedies that can help prevent or relieve symptoms of nocturnal gastroesophageal reflux.

Figure 1 – In this image you can see how gastric reflux works

Lift your head off the bed

The first remedy consists in raising the head of the bed by about 15-20 cm. In this way, the gravity flow of the gastric contents is promoted downwards, reducing the risk of reflux. Alternatively, a wedge pillow can be used to elevate the head and chest while sleeping.

Eat light

Another natural remedy is represented by the intake of light and easily digestible foods for dinner. Avoiding heavy, fatty meals before bed can help reduce stomach acid production and prevent reflux. Also, it’s important to avoid eating too late at night to give your body time to digest before bed.

Adopt healthy habits

Lifestyle can also affect nocturnal gastroesophageal reflux. For example, smoking and drinking alcohol can increase your risk of reflux, so you may want to avoid these habits. It’s also important to maintain a healthy weight and get regular physical activity to reduce pressure on the abdomen and prevent reflux.

Use supplements

Finally, there are some herbs and supplements that can help prevent nocturnal acid reflux. For example, ginger root is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce heartburn. Additionally, lemon balm extract may help reduce stress and anxiety, which can contribute to reflux.

Conclusions on how to solve nocturnal gastroesophageal reflux

In conclusion, nocturnal gastroesophageal reflux can be an annoying ailment, but there are many natural remedies that can help prevent it or relieve its symptoms. However, if symptoms persist or worsen, it is important to see a doctor to evaluate any underlying causes and receive appropriate treatment.