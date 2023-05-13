New Hyundai Exter 2023, city car with crossover design for only 7 thousand euros to challenge the Tata Punch

If the Hyundai catalog presents the i10 as an entry model, a city car that has recently undergone a slight restyling and the smallest crossover of the Korean brand is the Statementwith a length of 4.18 meters, in India, an even more compact model, called Exter, which extends exactly 4 meters. Let’s find out up close:

Discovering the new Hyundai Exter 2023

Tata Punch, the city car gives to challenge

Discovering the new Hyundai Exter 2023

Hyundai Exter 2023 it has angular lines, well proportioned, with a good number of plastic protections and a dynamic bodywork thanks to well-defined cuts and edges. The characteristic light signature of the H-shaped Full Led headlights and the circular fog lights set in small chrome rectangles complete the design. The design may also be attractive in other parts of the world.

The few official images from India offer only a preview of the rear of the car, where you can see a third pillar with raised details in the lower part and the small optical lights that extend on the side. The design of the two-tone alloy wheels is successful.

The engine will probably be a 1.2 petrol, available with a five-speed manual or automatic transmission on request, and also methane powered. With a list price of around 7,000 euros at the exchange rate, the small Hyundai Exter enters the Indian market to challenge local manufacturers such as Mahindra and the KUV100. It’s still too early to say when and if it will arrive here too. Hyundai Italia has not yet provided any information on the matter.

Tata Punch, the city car to challenge

Despite its compact size and tall height, Tata Punch is characterized by harmonious proportions and an understated refinement, which are perfectly suited to an electric vehicle. In fact, the platform the Punch is built on was designed to be electrified, and an EV model is expected to be released in the future.

The top-of-the-range version It features 16-inch wheels that fill the arches nicely, a plastic wrap that surrounds the entire bodywork, and sharp, modern-looking LED daytime running lights.

Inside, the silver fascia on the dashboard has been replaced by a gray and white plastic with a pleasant-to-the-touch texture that almost feels like fabric. The dashboard of the top-of-the-range version houses a seven-inch LCD screen for infotainment and a 7-inch TFT. Although the appearance is a little simple, the functions are complete. The seats are comfortable and height adjustable, as well as tilt steering. The floor is almost completely flat, making driving more comfortable for the center passenger, who won’t have to endure a prominent center tunnel. However, there are no rear vents.

The trunk of the Tata Punch is roomy, with a capacity of 366 litres. Eco and City driving modes are available. In essence, the Eco mode smoothes the accelerator to avoid making the engine work to maximum, while the City mode is the default and guarantees a maximum torque of 113 Nm.

Tata Punch is equipped with a infotainment system which follows the Tata tradition, although it does not support wireless smartphone connectivity. By connecting a device via the USB port, Apple CarPlay will immediately appear and all other devices can be connected later. The user interface is pretty basic, with very small icons.

There are also cruise control, ABS with EBD, the cornering safety control and a rear view camera. As required by safety regulations, dual airbags are standard. Tata Motors’ iRA suite of connected cars is only available as an option on the top-of-the-line model. At the moment, it has not yet been confirmed if Tata Punch it will also arrive in Italy, but the purchase price is around 6,000 euros.