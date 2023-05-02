Noise creates stress: Everyday noises can be so loud

Cars, trains, airplanes, construction sites, but also music create a background noise that we are often not aware of in everyday life. “However, our hearing can only tolerate a certain amount of volume per week. That’s why it’s important to give your ears a break from time to time,” says Gerald Icha, hearing aid acoustics master at Neuroth, on the occasion of the “Day Against Noise”. According to the European Environment Agency, around 2.1 million people in Austria are exposed to loud traffic noise.