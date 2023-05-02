Home » Noise creates stress: Everyday noises can be so loud
Health

Noise creates stress: Everyday noises can be so loud

by admin
Noise creates stress: Everyday noises can be so loud

Cars, trains, airplanes, construction sites, but also music create a background noise that we are often not aware of in everyday life. “However, our hearing can only tolerate a certain amount of volume per week. That’s why it’s important to give your ears a break from time to time,” says Gerald Icha, hearing aid acoustics master at Neuroth, on the occasion of the “Day Against Noise”. According to the European Environment Agency, around 2.1 million people in Austria are exposed to loud traffic noise.

See also  Asola, serial thief in the gym "screwed" by photocopied banknotes

You may also like

Grass fed meat: what it is and how...

Stop food waste – here’s how | >...

Asthma diagnoses have dropped by 12% compared to...

Clown relay race starts in front of the...

on Thursday giant screens at the Maradona, already...

New gym in Bibbiena, construction site is open

Colon cancer: Bailey (24) has to burp constantly...

Long Covid and vitamin C: what connection?

ÖKO-TEST finds toxic pesticides in numerous strawberries

Two heart transplants in 10 days in Naples...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy