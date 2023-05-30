Reconnect with nature on vacation

Hiking and WALDNESS experience during the holiday week at the Hochberghaus Resort

Almtal (Almsee) in Salzkammergut, Upper Austria

At the Hochberghaus Resort in the Almtal, in the Upper Austrian Salzkammergut, WALDNESS connects those looking for relaxation with nature in a special way. The focus is not on the modernity of a wellness temple, but on the soothing effect of a special alpine valley that combines many climate zones of the forest, from the lakes to the rocky peaks. In addition, a suitable place of retreat in an alpine ambience, the Hochberghaus Resort, not a block hotel, but a place of peace and nature.

WALDNESS makes relaxing and restorative experiences available to guests at special natural sites in the Almtal and at the same time conveys a new awareness of the effect of the forest on body, mind and soul.

In addition to the WALDNESS activities of hiking, Kneipp and forest school, the surrounding Salzkammergut offers almost every form of sporting, cultural and relaxing pleasure as a change.

At home, the guest enjoys the forest sauna and the aroma massages of the mountain hideaway, the Hochberghaus resort. The kitchen of the house is also great, the guests are spoiled with masterly homemade dishes, of course a la carte, with a large selection and yet regional.

Families looking for relaxation and nature lovers will be happy about the holiday offers of the Hochberghaus: From a 7-day stay there is a weekly discount as additional motivation for the WALDNESS experiences.

bookings tel. +43 7616 8477 or via booking request by e-mail to [email protected].

