Research has identified that the first signs of dementia with Lewy bodies can occur during sleep and, in particular, during REM (rapid eye movement) sleep.

The dementia with Lewy bodies (LBD) is one of the most common types of dementia. The NHS suggests this condition is rooted in collected Lewy bodies, an abnormal protein in brain cells. These proteins can build up in the brain and impair memory and muscle development.

Symptoms of the condition are hallucinations, confusion, cognitive impairment and slow movements, which can hamper daily life and interfere with daily activities. While there is no cure or treatment, there are medications and therapy available to help with ongoing symptoms, such as occupational and psychological therapy.

A study has revealed that years before the diagnosis, symptoms can occur, especially during sleep, because the researchers of the Mayo Clinic found a correlation between REM sleep disorder and LBD. In fact, in a recent 2023 study researchers found that patients were interested in following the prognosis of their REM sleep disorder and wanted to learn about treatment and prevention.

The team concluded:

The strongest predictor of whether a man is developing the condition is if he acts out his dreams while sleeping.

What is REM sleep disorder?

REM sleep occurs after our non-REM sleep, usually when we are dreaming. Our brain is very active during REM sleep and is crucial to our brain health. REM sleep has been linked to healthy memory and cognitive function, and promotes emotional mindset and creativity.

REM sleep disorder is a type of sleep disorder in which you constantly have vivid, often disturbing dreams with vibrating sounds and rapid arm and leg movements.

REM sleep behavior disorder is usually gradual and may worsen over time; this is often linked to neurological conditions such as Parkinson or multiple system atrophy.

To get more REM sleep and maintain healthy brain function, here’s what to do:

get more sunlight and regulate your circadian rhythm

exercise regularly

avoid smoking and alcohol

avoid caffeine intake at night.

Source: Mayo Clinic

