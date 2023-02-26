news“>

Rome, 26 February 2023

news“>Del Monte Italian Cup Final 2023: Gas Sales-Itas Trentino 3-0

The Del Monte® Coppa Italia 2023 Final ended at the Palazzo dello Sport in Rome. Here are the scores:

SET 1° 2° 3° 4° 5° Gas Sales Piacenza 3 25 25 25 _ _ Itas Trentino 22 17 23 _ _ DURATION 25′ 23′ _ _ _

Race report. The two formations restart from the formations used for most of the time in the semifinals of the day before: Itas Trentino presents itself with Sbertoli as director, Kaziyski as opposite, Lavia and Michieletto as spikers, Podrascanin and D’Heer as center and Laurenzano as libero; Gas Sales Bluenergy responds with Brizard on the dribble, Romanò opposite, Lucarelli and Leal in place 4, Caneschi and Simon central, Scanferla free. The start is drumming; the two teams immediately put in great competition, often alternating in the lead (7-5 ​​and 7-9); later, Lucarelli breaks loose and signs the Emilian extension almost alone with service and counterattack (10-13). Trento with Kaziyski goes back up to 15-15, but then suffers another break made mainly by Leal (15-18, time out by Lorenzetti) who in fact is no longer able to recover (18-21 and 22-25).

On the wave of enthusiasm, Piacenza also got off to a great start in the second set (0-4, 5-10), hoisted towards the maximum advantage by a great Lucarelli and a Simon who made a shadow on the block. Lorenzetti calls Lavia back into the field in place of Džavoronok (the change had taken place in the final part of the previous set) but the music doesn’t change because the opponents are very determined and don’t give anything away (13-17), conquering quickly, thanks to Leal, the 0-2 which already arrives on 17-25.In the third period the balance lasts only until 7-7, with Itas Trentino holding the field well with Kaziyski and Podrascanin. Piacenza then accelerates with the usual Leal (7-10 and 12-15). Kaziyski, almost alone, tries to reopen the match (16-17); Piacenza replies again with Leal (21-24), who closes the match at the third chance with a winning attack (23-25).

