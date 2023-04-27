Nosaiba, 3 years from Libya to Milan to be able to walk – Medicine

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, APRIL 27 – At just three years old, his leg was destined for amputation due to various malformations.



And instead Nosaiba, a Libyan girl who came to Milan to find an alternative, is walking again, thanks to the Irccs Galeazzi-Sant’Ambrogio Hospital in Milan (San Donato Group), and in particular to Professor Giuseppe Peretti and Dr. Fabio Verdoni .



Little Nosaiba, explains the hospital, was born with agenesis of the tibia, i.e. with the total lack of the tibial bone which, during pregnancy, was not formed. Therefore, only the fibula was present, which was smaller than normal and was positioned posterior to the femur. Therefore the child did not have the functionality of the hip and especially of the knee.



He also suffered from a very serious form of clubfoot since birth: the sole of the foot was rotated by more than 150 degrees and therefore oriented upwards. All these concomitant malformations did not allow the child to stand and walk.



According to some doctors consulted in Libya and also according to international literature, the only solution was above-the-knee amputation, with the subsequent use of a prosthesis. But Nosaiba’s parents looked abroad for another possibility. It is Dr. Mussa Tablaki of the Libyan consulate in Italy who contacts Professor Peretti who, in turn, involves his colleague Verdoni and together they study the case of Nosaiba, finding a technically complex solution. Preliminary studies and examinations were necessary, other professionals were also involved, such as the plastic surgeon and the vascular surgeon. Thanks to two particularly complex surgeries, the child can now benefit from an inefficient limb, since the joint is compromised, but which allows her to keep upright, thanks also to the support of a special brace.



“The parents of the child – explain the two specialists – were advised, as a precaution, not to allow her to walk without crutches, but when she came back to us for a checkup she walked quickly and without aids. It was moving – they add – to witness the first steps of Nosaiba.



In our career we have treated many cases, but none had managed to give us such great emotion”. (ANSA).

