Notice to consumers, presence of PDE-5 analogue in food supplements

Through the European Alert System for Food and Feed – RASFF, the Slovenian Contact Point reported the illegal presence of thePDE-5 analog (2-hydroxypropyl nortadalafil) substance with pharmacological activity and, therefore, not permitted in food supplements, in the named product LibiForMe 2 x 5 capsules lot 3242 expiry 01/2028.

This supplement is also sold through internet.

It is recommended not to consume this product.

