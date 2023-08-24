Home » Notice to consumers, presence of PDE-5 analogue in food supplements
Health

Notice to consumers, presence of PDE-5 analogue in food supplements

by admin
Notice to consumers, presence of PDE-5 analogue in food supplements

Through the European Alert System for Food and Feed – RASFF, the Slovenian Contact Point reported the illegal presence of thePDE-5 analog (2-hydroxypropyl nortadalafil) substance with pharmacological activity and, therefore, not permitted in food supplements, in the named product LibiForMe 2 x 5 capsules lot 3242 expiry 01/2028.

This supplement is also sold through internet.

It is recommended not to consume this product.

See also  It’s no longer so glaring when driving, and the iOS version of Google Maps finally has a dark mode | TechNews科技新报

You may also like

Three Cases of Dengue Virus Found in Castiglione...

Separated at home: rules to make coexistence possible

Fusion of Strength and Elegance: Exploring the World...

Wall Street, the performance in the session of...

New Cases of Dengue Virus Infection Identified in...

Individualism, why not? By Pier Aldo Rovatti –...

The Impact of Money Problems on Health: How...

Alzheimer’s, studying a language reduces the risk by...

The Importance of Leg Muscles: Strength, Stability, and...

Because the arm where the Covid vaccine is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy