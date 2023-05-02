55 years old dies at work in Barberino Valdelsa

Barberino Valdelsa (Florence), 2 May 2023 – Tragic accident at work in via Monsanto in Barberino Valdelsa. It was to lose his life a 55-year-old man of Staggia Senese.

According to the reconstruction carried out by the safety personnel in the workplaces of the ASL who intervened on the spot, the man would have fallen into the compartment of a freight elevator while driving a forklift. A jump of about 5 meters which unfortunately proved to be fatal. The 55-year-old allegedly maneuvered the operating machine near the freight elevator to move the material there. It was colleagues who alerted the rescuers, the 112 operations center made them stand up the air ambulance is also in flight, but unfortunately there was nothing more that could be done for the man. The carabinieri from the Barberino Valdelsa station also arrived on the spot to gather elements to support the investigation.

Fabrizio Morviducci