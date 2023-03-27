(Ticker) – Novartisa Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company, announced i positive test results of the breast cancer drug Kisqali, able to reduce the risk of recurrence in women who have been diagnosed with an early stage of the disease. The Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended early termination of the study as the primary endpoint was met.

“While most patients are diagnosed and treated early with the goal of curing breast cancer, the risk of cancer recurrence, often as metastatic disease, peaks within three years of diagnosis, but never completely disappears.” “, he has declared Dennis Slamon, lead researcher of study.

“There’s a fundamental need for new, well-tolerated options that keep patients cancer-free without compromising quality of life,” he added. “The study was designed with these unmet needs in mind, and it is extremely encouraging that this study met its primary endpoint.”