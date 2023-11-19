Novartis Medical Director Toni Burón Talks Revolutionizing Medicine and Making Healthcare Innovation Accessible

Toni Burón: A Visionary in the World of Medicine

Toni Burón has come a long way from his humble beginnings in the 1980s in the Madrid neighborhood of Vicálvaro. Despite the challenging times, he managed to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor. Today, he serves as the medical director of Novartis for Europe, a position he has held for three years. Burón is proud of his journey, which has always been rooted in the pharmaceutical industry, and his relentless pursuit of redefining medicine from within.

Novartis, with its philosophy of “reimagining Medicine,” is at the forefront of medical innovation. Burón explains that the company has shifted its focus to solving the most pressing health problems of the next decade, through specialized research platforms. The company’s commitment to groundbreaking research, particularly in RNA and radioligand therapies, sets it apart from other pharmaceutical companies.

Burón highlights the revolutionary RNA therapy developed by Novartis, which requires two injections a year to reduce “bad” cholesterol. This treatment represents a significant breakthrough in addressing cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of death in Spain. Similarly, the company’s work in radioligand therapies signifies a new frontier in cancer treatment, with the potential to significantly extend the lives of patients.

As the leading producer of gene therapy, Novartis is pioneering new treatments for diseases beyond oncology, such as serious immunological conditions like lupus. The company’s commitment to transforming clinical trials has also made a significant impact in Spain, with over 200 open trials and substantial investments in innovative research.

However, Burón acknowledges that Spain lags behind in access to innovative drugs, citing the complex healthcare infrastructure and low investment in the sector. Despite the perceived high costs of innovative therapies, Burón emphasizes the long-term cost-saving benefits and the need for continued investment in healthcare innovation.

The pharmaceutical industry has often been scrutinized for its economic motivations in healthcare. Burón acknowledges the industry’s past mistakes and emphasizes the need to address its reputation. He recognizes the responsibility of pharmaceutical companies to prioritize health over economic gain and supports risk-sharing reimbursement models to ensure equitable access to innovative treatments.

Burón’s visionary leadership at Novartis demonstrates the potential of integrated pharmaceutical research to transform the future of healthcare. His relentless pursuit of innovation and commitment to revitalizing the industry from within serves as an inspiration to those aspiring to make a difference in the world of medicine.

