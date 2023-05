Life expectancy has the face of a stranger. A person you will never know.

Giampietro Galletti, 55, has been fighting for seven years a form of leukemia, CLL, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, a disease that is usually found in people over seventy. He has tried all the pharmacological treatments, including the unsuccessful attempt to join the volunteers of a US trial: too few platelets, to be enrolled at least they are missing…