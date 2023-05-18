With the new game of Minecraft UT, it becomes “Legends”? !

“Minecraft” new game “Minecraft Legends” has been launched for about a month, how is the progress of the fans? So Uniqlo launched a series of “Minecraft” UT cross-over when “Minecraft Legends” was released. I don’t know if it will be refreshing to play the new game!

Friends who have played “Minecraft” know that there are infinite possibilities in this cube world. As long as you are creative, you can create your own style of metaverse, so the game has been welcomed by adults and children since its launch. You can say It is an evergreen game; recently Uniqlo has launched a series of “Minecraft” UT, but only for children, if the children at home like to play “Minecraft”, it is really necessary to buy a return to compare them Live and play.

There are a total of 6 UTs in the “Minecraft” series. The square pattern on the heart is eye-catching enough. You must know that you are a fan of “Minecraft” when you go out on the street; each short-sleeved Minecraft UT is priced at HK$79, and there are also 4 types of Minecraft shorts, priced at HK$59.

Speaking of Minecraft, the side story “Minecraft Legends” that belongs to the main game is out of patience. I don’t know if you have played it yet? The story of this game is probably that players have to stand up and defend this main world that has been turned into a wasteland by piglins. “Minecraft Legends” belongs to the action strategy game “Minecraft Legends”. Of course, it inherits the consistent gameplay of “Minecraft”. In addition to collecting resources and creating elements, it also requires real-time battles, bringing some new ideas to this familiar block world, and The overall gameplay is also different from ordinary real-time strategy games. I believe that no matter you are a Minecraft fan or a real-time strategy game fan, you will like to play “Minecraft Legends”.

I don’t know if children will be more excited to play “Minecraft Legends” with a complete set of Minecraft UT! However, children, remember, you can’t be addicted to playing a mobile phone, and you have to be frightened and frightened when you play for a while.