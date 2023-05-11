Nudes in front of his Eliseo theater, the protest of actresses and actors against Luca Barbareschi: “Rape is not a trick”

The stars cover the private parts, but those who passed by via Nazionale in front of the Teatro Eliseo in Rome saw everything and read: “Rape is not a beard trick”. Today, a group of show business workers protested against the words of actor Luca Barbareschi. Yesterday, the director and producer declared that the complaints of harassment by women who work in his own world would only serve to “advertise”, adding: “I’ve never needed tricks to get laid. But I happened to say “Love, close your legs, interesting but now let’s talk about work”». So some members of the Campo Innocente collective decided to have their say right in front of the theater that was directed by Barbareschi.

The message of the collective

«These are unacceptable words – they write – These were pronounced by a former artistic director who bankrupted, sent into liquidation, and closed the Eliseo, a private theater that is a cultural reference point in the city of Rome, firing 21 workers, despite the huge public funding received from the Municipality, the Region and the Ministry». According to Barbareschi, some of the actresses who reported to the Amleta association would not even have suffered what they declare, but would have been approached in a bland manner and for this reason they should be reported. “Close your legs,” he says. And in response, workers in the entertainment industry open them and write: «We kick the Barbary tricks in the balls».

