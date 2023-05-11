Home » Nudes in front of his Eliseo theater, the protest of actresses and actors against Luca Barbareschi: “Rape is not a trick”
Health

Nudes in front of his Eliseo theater, the protest of actresses and actors against Luca Barbareschi: “Rape is not a trick”

by admin
Nudes in front of his Eliseo theater, the protest of actresses and actors against Luca Barbareschi: “Rape is not a trick”

The stars cover the private parts, but those who passed by via Nazionale in front of the Teatro Eliseo in Rome saw everything and read: “Rape is not a beard trick”. Today, a group of show business workers protested against the words of actor Luca Barbareschi. Yesterday, the director and producer declared that the complaints of harassment by women who work in his own world would only serve to “advertise”, adding: “I’ve never needed tricks to get laid. But I happened to say “Love, close your legs, interesting but now let’s talk about work”». So some members of the Campo Innocente collective decided to have their say right in front of the theater that was directed by Barbareschi.

The message of the collective

«These are unacceptable words – they write – These were pronounced by a former artistic director who bankrupted, sent into liquidation, and closed the Eliseo, a private theater that is a cultural reference point in the city of Rome, firing 21 workers, despite the huge public funding received from the Municipality, the Region and the Ministry». According to Barbareschi, some of the actresses who reported to the Amleta association would not even have suffered what they declare, but would have been approached in a bland manner and for this reason they should be reported. “Close your legs,” he says. And in response, workers in the entertainment industry open them and write: «We kick the Barbary tricks in the balls».

Read also:

See also  To immediately recognize the symptoms of anxiety and depression we will soon be able to rely on our mobile phone

You may also like

Viral disease Mpox largely under control

The run-up to ChatGPT: at Google I/O it...

Depression im Alter|Altersdepression | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

Alzheimer’s: New remedy for dementia discovered – with...

Rockets and raids, then a new truce arrives...

Cleaning supplies: lotions, cleaners, glue – everyday products...

Nude from the waist down, flash mob at...

New “promising” mRNA vaccine against pancreatic cancer

Developed an AI tool to predict the onset...

Health: free HIV tests at Spallanzani – Healthcare

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy