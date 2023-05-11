Home » Oil: EIA reports unexpected rise in US inventories
Business

Oil: EIA reports unexpected rise in US inventories

by admin
Oil: EIA reports unexpected rise in US inventories

In the last week, data from the Energy Information Administration showed an unexpected increase in oil inventories.

Reserves were up 2.951 million barrels to 462.584 million units, versus estimates of a 1.1 million barrel decline according to Bloomberg. Gasoline inventories fell by 3.167 million barrels to 219.711 million barrels, against expectations for a decline of 1 million. Distillate inventories, which include heating fuel, fell 4.17 million barrels to 106.153 million barrels, versus an expected decline of 0.8 million.

Plant capacity utilization increased by 0.3 percentage points to 91%, versus expectations of 91.2%. Crude oil prices are down, with WTI at 72.6 and Brent at 76.4 dollars a barrel.

See also  Analysis: Chinese star chip companies are in crisis under the double blow | Chip wars | U.S. sanctions | SMIC

You may also like

Milan Stock Exchange, today’s closing and analysis of...

“From Meloni anti-worker reforms”. Spain is also attacking...

Investments: China’s hunger appears to have been satisfied...

Sforza, what strength: 2.7 million profit: Palazzo Belgioioso...

Bundestag – Habeck accuses the opposition of insults...

Expanding space, practicing internal skills, and adding kinetic...

Overcrowded campsites? These founders revolutionized wild camping

Milan-Inter: Dzeko dominates, Theo hellish night. Inzaghi-Pioli 2-0....

Education – NRW-SPD wants equal teacher salaries from...

Robert Habeck: Heating rules and climate protection –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy