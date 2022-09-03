“Limited number in medical university courses: serious planning is needed”. This is the appeal to the political forces, in time of the electoral campaign, which comes from Fernando Agrusti, regional secretary of the Fimmg – Italian Federation of General Practitioners, the largest trade union in the sector which in Friuli Venezia Giulia has more than 300 members.

“Echoing the position of the training sector of the national union, it is emphasized that especially in General Medicine there is an unprecedented shortage of doctors, while a few years ago the situation was the opposite, with an exponential growth of newly graduated doctors who were suspended in the limbo of precariat “.

“It is therefore necessary – underlines by the union – a responsible policy that prepares a number of places for access to the Degree Course in Medicine and Surgery adequate to the needs foreseen in the following decades”.

“The question of the abolition of the limited number in medicine is recurrent, especially in elections. But beyond the mere electoral propaganda, the focus on which the political class should concentrate is correct programming”, is the opinion of the national Fimmg. .

“In a national system that must guarantee all citizens minimum standards of care, and at the same time ensure a qualifying professional future for its young doctors, we want: a responsible policy that proposes solutions based on real needs, predictable and programmable; a responsible policy that arranges a number of places for access to the Degree Course in Medicine and Surgery adequate to the needs foreseen in the following decades; a responsible policy that finances a number of scholarships consistent with that of the shortcomings of General Medicine envisaged and which calls out all those that have remained unassigned or early abandoned; a responsible policy that makes the presence of curricular courses of all the disciplines envisaged, including General Medicine, which many future doctors will decide on mandatory in all universities In time of elections, we young people ask everyone the political parties to make us only a promise, to decide responsibly. The number of future doctors and the future of healthcare cannot be decided by just a handful of votes. “