“The Lord of the Rings: The Ring of Power” has been broadcast today. At present, the show’s Rotten Tomatoes freshness index is 84%, and the MC is 71 points, but it seems that because of the character’s appearance, the topic of the show “aesthetic degradation” has appeared. Weibo hot search. Netizens said that this is not just a downgrade of aesthetics, but directly without aesthetics; it seems to be mixed with half-orcs; some people say that their posture and body shape are not comparable to the characters in the movie version. What do you guys think about the casting of the show?
The plot of the work is set thousands of years before the stories of “The Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings”. It tells the origin of the “Ring of Power” before the “Lord of the Rings”. The budget is as high as 465 million US dollars, which is known as the most expensive in history. American drama, the first season has a total of 8 episodes. Directed by J.A. Bayana and Wayne Yeh, starring Lenny Henry, Peter Mullan, Cynthia Yadai-Robinson and more.