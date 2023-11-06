St. Petersburg Eifman Ballet’s “Eugene Onegin” Shines in China, Pushkin’s Poetic Soul Comes to Life in Modern Dance

St. Petersburg Eifman Ballet’s dance drama “Eugene Onegin” made its highly anticipated premiere in China at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center. The performance, which combined Tchaikovsky’s classical compositions with Stekovsky’s rock music, presented a modern twist on Pushkin’s poetic novel of the same name.

The dance drama, directed by Boris Elfman, focused on depicting the characters’ inner emotions through their bodies, rather than adhering strictly to the original work. Elfman and his team infused the literary classic with unprecedented vitality and enthusiasm, using a dance vocabulary full of modernity to bring the Russian soul to life on stage.

Audiences in Shanghai were treated to a unique experience, as the dancers performed in a noisy discotheque, blending the traditional ballet form with contemporary elements. The performance was described as free, frank, and extremely tense, showcasing the charm of the “Russian ballet’s new calling card”.

Compared to previous adaptations of “Eugene Onegin”, such as John Cranko’s three-act ballet from 1965, Elfman’s version took the story into a modern setting, immersing the characters in a restless and turbulent world. This new background intensified the dramatic conflicts and allowed for a deeper exploration of the characters’ complex psychological changes.

Elfman, known for his innovative choreography and unique interpretations of literary classics, aimed to find a broader space for ballet and to vividly depict the human spiritual world. Through the incorporation of dreams and the integration of classical and rock music, the dance drama provided a direct visual and emotional impact, pushing the boundaries of emotional expression and dramatic conflicts.

The performance of “Eugene Onegin” by St. Petersburg Eifman Ballet received high praise for its novel and charming choreography, excellent dance skills, and powerful dramatic performances. The audience was swept away by the intense emotional journey portrayed on stage.

Reflecting on the current state of dance dramas, Elfman emphasized the importance of focusing on the essence of the art form. While some productions are preoccupied with extravagant stage props and high-tech effects, they often lack the emotional depth and heartfelt storytelling that captivates audiences. Elfman’s “Eugene Onegin” serves as a reminder of the power of dance to convey the human spirit and touch people’s hearts.

The Shanghai premiere marks the beginning of the dance drama’s first tour in China, and it is expected to captivate audiences in other cities with its unique blend of tradition and modernity. St. Petersburg Eifman Ballet continues to push the boundaries of classical ballet, creating innovative and emotionally resonant performances that leave a lasting impact.

Share this: Facebook

X

