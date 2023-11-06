Promoting high-quality development of rare earth industry and strengthening border health and quarantine law: Highlights of the State Council’s executive meeting

Title: China‘s State Council Approves Measures to Promote Rare Earth Industry and Enhance Border Health and Patent Laws

Beijing, November 3 – Premier Li Qiang of the State Council chaired an executive meeting on November 3 to discuss and approve key measures aimed at promoting the high-quality development of the rare earth industry, revising the health and quarantine law at the border, and strengthening the implementation rules of the patent law in China.

Recognizing rare earths as strategic mineral resources, the meeting emphasized the need for coordinated efforts in exploring, developing, utilizing, and managing these resources. It stressed the importance of collaboration between industry, academia, and research to facilitate research and development, as well as the application of innovative and sustainable mining technologies. Additionally, the meeting aimed to accelerate the research and industrialization of high-end rare earth materials while cracking down on illegal mining and ecological destruction. The ultimate goal is to promote a high-end, intelligent, and green development trajectory for the rare earth industry.

The meeting approved the Frontier Health and Quarantine Law of the People’s Republic of China (Revised Draft), recognizing the need to enhance border health and quarantine regulations amidst China‘s extensive port network and frequent international exchanges. The revised draft will be submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for review. These amendments aim to establish a robust port quarantine defense system, protecting both public health and national security. By strengthening coordination and cooperation, improving public health capacity at ports, and optimizing inspection and quarantine processes, the authorities aspire to meet the growing demands for foreign personnel economic and trade exchanges.

Another significant aspect discussed during the meeting was the reinforcement of intellectual property protection. The State Council emphasized the implementation of the details of the Patent Law to enhance patent application and review systems. This initiative aims to improve the country’s patent creation, usage, protection, management, and service levels. Emphasizing the critical role of patent law in promoting technological innovation and the development of new industries, the State Council also underlined the necessity of cooperation with relevant international treaties.

The meeting concluded by addressing various other matters; however, the focus remained on promoting innovation and development through the rare earth industry, strengthening border health and quarantine regulations, and enhancing intellectual property protection through amendments to the patent law. These actions reflect the Chinese government’s commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth and ensuring public welfare.

