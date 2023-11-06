2023 Tongling Half Marathon: A Poetic Feast of Running in a Thousand-Year-Old Bronze City

Tongling Hosts Successful “Bronze Horse” Half Marathon After Four Years

Tongling, November 6, 2023 – After a four-year hiatus, the Fuxin Steel·2023 Tongling Half Marathon, also known as the “Bronze Horse”, returned to Tongling with great success. Over 12,000 runners from across the country gathered at Tianjing Lake to participate in this highly anticipated event.

The “Bronze Horse” Marathon served as an invitation from the ancient bronze city of Tongling to visitors from all directions. The event commenced at 7 o’clock in the morning on November 5th from the Bronze Culture Park Square by Tianjing Lake. Upbeat music, enthusiastic volunteers, and passionate participants created a jubilant sports atmosphere.

Comprising three events – the half marathon, the 10-kilometer healthy run, and the 5-kilometer mini run – the “Bronze Horse” attracted runners from eight countries, including China, Kenya, Ethiopia, Spain, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, and France, with over 6,000 participants from outside Tongling.

The race course showcased the stunning landmarks of Tongling, including Tongling Government Affairs Center, Tianjing Lake Tourist Resort, Beidou Star City Complex, West Lake National Wetland Park, and Tongling Sports Center. Participants marveled at the beautiful track and praised the warm hospitality of the local residents.

After an intense battle, Sadem Dese Husen from Ethiopia emerged as the men’s half-marathon champion with a time of 1 hour, 05 minutes, and 29 seconds. Milicent Jelimo from Kenya achieved victory in the women’s category, completing the race in 1 hour, 16 minutes, and 36 seconds. All winners expressed their admiration for the event, the track, and the support from the people of Tongling.

The marathon served as a grand sporting event and a festival for the people, with spectators waving flags and cheering along the route. Around 450 emergency nursing staff, over 1,600 security personnel, and more than 1,470 enthusiastic volunteers dedicated themselves to providing high-quality services to ensure the successful completion of the race.

The “Bronze Horse” Half Marathon showcased Tongling’s commitment to promoting sports and healthy living. The event received certification from the Chinese Athletics Association and was hosted by the municipal government, with support from the Municipal Education and Sports Bureau. In addition to the marathon, the event featured citizen awards, educator marathons, employee marathon races, and activities such as marathon photography and short film collections.

The successful staging of the “Bronze Horse” Half Marathon was made possible by the strong support and cooperation of the Tongling Municipal Government and the active participation of Tongling citizens. The event not only demonstrated the city’s vitality but also had a profound impact on the development of Tongling’s national fitness industry.

While the 2023 “Bronze Horse” Half Marathon may have concluded, the spirit of running continues to invigorate Tongling as the city strives towards a brighter future.

(Chen Yanfei and Sun Zhaozhu)

