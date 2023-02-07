L’eczema nummulare it is also known as discoid eczema, microbial eczema and nummular dermatitis and is an inflammatory skin disease, capable of causing circular or oval red spots in various areas of the body. It is a disorder that is part of dermatitis and skin allergies.

Learn more about how to recognize and treat it.

Nummular eczema: what it is and how to recognize it

Nummular eczema is a type of chronic eczema that presents as coin- or disc-shaped lesions, usually on the legs, arms, or chest.

It can cause itching and scaling and can be triggered by environmental factors such as dry skin or irritation from chemicals.

This disorder can affect anyone at any age, although its onset is more frequent in males between the ages of 50 and 70.

Nummular eczema is recognized by circular or oval lesions, usually red or pink and with raised and defined edges. These lesions may be itchy and may even peel.

They can appear on the arms, legs, chest, or other parts of the body and can vary in size, from a few millimeters to several centimeters in diameter.

Causes and symptoms of nummular eczema

Nummular eczema usually causes the following symptoms:

Circular or oval, brownish-red or pink skin patches;

Dry, flaky skin;

Cracking;

Swelling;

Itching, intense especially at night;

burning;

Irritation;

Pain in the affected part.

The regions of the body most affected by nummular eczema are the legs, hands, forearms, feet, belly, back and chest: it is, in fact, rare that nummular eczema affects the face or scalp.

The appearance of nummular dermatitis is often associated with dry skin and sometimes also with atopic dermatitis, although there appears to be no relevant connection.

However, it has nothing to do with contact dermatitis or seborrheic dermatitis.

Which ones are they the main causes of nummular eczema? Here they are listed:

Skin dryness which would make the skin surface less protected;

which would make the skin surface less protected; Use of aggressive substances irritants and inflammatory, such as soaps, detergents, creams and detergents;

irritants and inflammatory, such as soaps, detergents, creams and detergents; Insect bite or sting;

Taking certain medications, such as ribavirin, interferon, or TNF-alpha blockers to treat arthritis

Cold and dry climate;

Inheritance;

Food allergies (in this case nummular eczema can also be accompanied by allergic dermatitis).

The causes of this disorder are still today the subject of research and study: it is not known, in fact, what exactly can trigger skin inflammation, despite the hypotheses.

How to cure nummular eczema: therapy and natural remedies

Nummular eczema must be treated promptly and in the right way to avoid some complications such as these:

Sleep disorders due to intense itching

due to intense itching Skin lesions, due to rubbing;

bacterial infections;

High fever;

Appearance of pus;

Sharp pain.

Treatments will depend on the underlying cause the choice of treatment is wide and identifying the right path to take is not always easy. The choice, of course, will be up to your dermatologist. Among the possible treatments, there are the following:

Antibiotic drugs;

emollient creams, lotions and ointments;

oral corticosteroids;

Topical corticosteroids;

Antihistamine drugs.

Antibiotics will only be prescribed if a bacterial infection has occurred.

What are the natural remedies for nummular eczema

In addition to the medical treatment explained, you can use some natural remedies and useful tips to combat nummular eczema, here they are listed:

Keep skin hydrated using delicate and fragrance-free creams;

using delicate and fragrance-free creams; Use soaps, detergents and other products in general that are delicate and free from aggressive substances;

Pay attention to the side effects of certain medications;

Cover up properly in case of cold;

Maintain the right level of humidity in the house;

Trim your nails to avoid injuries and infections caused by scratching;

Pay attention to your diet if nummular eczema is caused by allergies and intolerances.

Healing is possible, although it can take from a few weeks to a few months.