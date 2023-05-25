Nutrition and fitness at the center of the 2023 edition of RiminiWellness

Lovers and experts of healthy food, gather. RiminiWellness, the international reference event for fitness, sport and well-being of IEG – Italian Exhibition Group scheduled at the Rimini fair and on the Riviera from 1-4 June, is back, enriching the offer dedicated to healthy nutrition for the community of lovers and fitness professionals, with dedicated exhibition areas and show cooking, meetings and demonstrations that highlight new trends and proposals in functional nutrition.

FoodWell Expo returns to RiminiWellness, an area that welcomes food & beverage companies and brands that own a range of products and solutions in the wellness segment. The eighth edition will feature the proposals – among others – by Amadori, RioMare, OrtoRomi, Yakult, Rigoni d’Asiago, Damiano, Granarolo, Zespri, Bonduelle, Dole, Farmo, Fage, Hipro Danone, Prugne della California, Acqua Lauretana and the Funny Veg network, for an important business event and update on market news and the secrets for eating lightly and healthily without sacrificing taste. Particular attention to meals on the move and food for the silver generation, for an edition that is enriched with events and show cooking organized by companies and collateral opportunities for discussion with nutrition specialists.

New at RiminiWellness, the area dedicated to Cotto al Dente and its community led by Davide Campagna, main ambassador on stage of the 2023 edition. A reference point for personal well-being, physical activity, nutrition and mindfullness, Cotto al Dente, in a pavilion dedicated, will present training sessions, demonstrations, insights with the support of trainers, chefs, nutritionists and influencers, as well as off-fair activities in the RiminiWellness OFF schedule in collaboration with the Municipality of Rimini.

Healthy eating trends will be highlighted at RiminiWellness, with Daniel Lumera, nutritionist and biologist, who on 1 June will present the book “28 breaths to change your life”: on the theme of the innovative links between nutrition and mindfullness in a moment organized in collaboration with FIF – Italian Fitness Federation. On June 3, the doctor and nutritionist Luca Speciani, founder with Attilio Speciani of the GIFT Diet, based on the natural stimulation of the metabolism, will illustrate the benefits of the scientific approach to nutrition for the athlete in the meeting “Food for sportsmen in and out of competition” .

Scientific focus on the role of nutrition in sports performance also in the conference “The science that extends life in the era of epigenetics” organized on June 2 by Giorgio Terziani, wellness expert and visiting professor in the School’s wellness disciplines of training Saint George (Brescia). The world of fitness and gyms meets that of preventive medicine in an appointment that enjoys the scientific direction of Massimo Spattini, a surgeon specialized in nutrition science and sports medicine, and Bartolomeo Allegrini, a surgeon expert in homeopathy, homotoxicology , holistic medicine and anti-aging medicine.