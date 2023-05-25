Home » Municipality of Naples – The Pompeii Theatrum Mundi will take place
News

Municipality of Naples – The Pompeii Theatrum Mundi will take place

by admin
Municipality of Naples – The Pompeii Theatrum Mundi will take place
The sixth edition of Pompeii Theatrum Mundi, the summer season of the Stabile di Napoli, which will take place from 16 June to 16 July, was presented in the afternoon at the Mercadante theater

the festival had been at risk of cancellation after the Campania Region had decided last April to cut the contribution by two million.

The economic plan was consolidated with the support of the Municipality and the Metropolitan City of Naples, the Ministry of Culture, the National Institute of Ancient Drama, the Archaeological Park and the Municipality of Pompeii.

The review will open with a Clytemnestra interpreted by Isabella Ragonese and directed by Roberto Andò, and will continue with the Blood wedding by Garcia Lorca with Lina Sastri protagonist, with the Medea of Euripides directed by Federico Tiezzi, to conclude with a Ulysses contemporary where theatre, dance and live music are mixed.

See also  From 22:00 on December 2 to 22:00 on December 3, 134 new cases of asymptomatic infection of new coronavirus were added in Hangzhou-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

You may also like

New building of Santo Stefano, there is the...

SENTENCED SEEK TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF A MEDICAL...

Yopal Mayor’s Office clarifies that it is not...

They highlight Paraguay as a regional leader in...

Council of State annulled election of Comptroller General

Air conditioners, with EU standards could become a...

A record of 1500 people of the same...

They killed a trucker on a road south...

“Europe is with you” — Emilia-Romagna Region

Nation will never forget attacks on military installations:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy