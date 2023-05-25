Municipality of Naples – The Pompeii Theatrum Mundi will take place

the festival had been at risk of cancellation after the Campania Region had decided last April to cut the contribution by two million.

The economic plan was consolidated with the support of the Municipality and the Metropolitan City of Naples, the Ministry of Culture, the National Institute of Ancient Drama, the Archaeological Park and the Municipality of Pompeii.

The review will open with a Clytemnestra interpreted by Isabella Ragonese and directed by Roberto Andò, and will continue with the Blood wedding by Garcia Lorca with Lina Sastri protagonist, with the Medea of Euripides directed by Federico Tiezzi, to conclude with a Ulysses contemporary where theatre, dance and live music are mixed.