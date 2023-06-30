They make a call to make good use of the bike path – breaking latest news

Some drivers invade the bike path.

In the exclusive corridors for cyclists, there is still no security or guarantee to make good use of these spaces. Citizens and those who travel by bicycle on a daily basis consider that there should be responsibility both for car drivers and for those who use the bicycle as an alternative for mobilization.

Regarding this holiday season, it is propitious for young people to take advantage of free time in recreational activities.

In Loja, the bike paths are marked or identified with yellow studs in various parts of the city.

Rodrigo Muñoz León, a cyclist from Loja, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, said that in the months of school holidays there is greater interest in practicing this sport —whether with family or friends. However, it is necessary to make good use of the bike lanes.

In his opinion, citizen co-responsibility is very important to circulate through these spaces that allow movement within the city.

Security

The bike lanes start from the Jipiro park to the south along Avenida Santiago de las Montañas, Segundo Cueva Celi, May 24, Lourdes, November 18 to Supermaxi. In addition, in some streets located in the central part.

On May 24 and November 18, there is a greater circulation of cyclists. But, the problem arises because certain drivers invade these marked spaces, specified Muñoz León.

Caution

He also made a call to cyclists to use the necessary implements, mainly helmets. And, to the transit authorities to expand the controls in different parts of the city.

Juan Carlos Atariguna, who uses a bicycle, delimited “this means of mobilization represents a benefit for all citizens, since it contributes to reducing the demand for public transport and reducing pollution, but there must be greater vigilance for a safe transfer.” (YO)

Given

In the Urban Regeneration project, they implemented cycle lanes for the circulation of bicycles or other environmentally friendly alternative means.

