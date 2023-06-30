Country house with spa, gourmet area, cinema and lots of wood | Open House with Georgia Albuquerque

Photos: Marco Antonio / Disclosure

A country house of 1800m² built from scratch and designed for the family to spend their weekends with great comfort and leisure areas. Its architectural project is signed by Felipe Caboclo, while Georgia Albuquerque was responsible for all the decoration and interiors, from the choice of wood that cradles the project to its mostly Italian furniturewith many designer pieces.

This is the channel’s newest Open House! The country house has a spa, generous gourmet area, integrated living room, intimate area on the upper floor with four suites and a master suite, gym and even a cinema! Furthermore, smart and functional solutions were also applied to the project, mainly in the area of ​​home appliances.

Over here, you can check out more details about the project in a chat I had with Georgia Albuquerque. Already on the channel, the full video that is unmissable.

Casa de Valentina: How was the process of accompanying the project built from scratch and thinking about its interior?

Georgia Albuquerque: As it was a large project, the follow-up was carried out closely, completely personalized, according to the client’s needs. And always respecting the architecture of the house and the materials chosen, so that there would be a final result in which everything talks.

CV: When did you choose the materials and furniture?

Georgia Albuquerque: With the structure of the house ready, the entire definition of the layout (furniture arrangement), choice of coatings for the various environments, chinaware and metals, detailing of bathrooms, kitchens, joinery and curved stairs was developed. I looked for elements present in architecture, such as the ceiling and slatted walls in wood and concrete, so that the interiors would be part of a whole.

CV: Was there a preference for any type of material?

Georgia Albuquerque: The office focused on natural materials to bring well-being, comfort and warmth.

CV: Why is the intimate area on the top floor?

Georgia Albuquerque: The social access to the residence was on the upper floor, due to the uneven terrain. Therefore, upon entering the space, the reception is made by the beautiful framed landscape of Fazenda Boa Vista. Soon after, the surprise is the sumptuous curved staircase, which invites you to go down to the ground floor. Still in the upper part are three suites, plus the master suite, all facing the magnificent view of the farm and connected by a large terrace.

CV: And the ground floor?

Georgia Albuquerque: On the ground floor is the living room and dining room, which have double height. The extension of the environments integrates the balcony and the beautiful view of the infinity pool. The veranda contains a living layout, which meets the Gourmet area and extends to the gym, spa and changing rooms. Still on the ground floor we have a suite, the home theater that can be accessed through the reflecting pool of the curved staircase, the kitchen, technical area, driver’s room and semi-covered garage.

And on the lower floor we have four staff suites, staff pantry, laundry room and engine room. All these environments face a beautiful garden and the Beach Tennis court.

