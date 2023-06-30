WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD, storage per content creator

Western Digital makes it available storage WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD with PCI Express 4.0 interface, a product designed for content creators and professionals.

Eric Spanneut, vice president of client and enterprise SSDs di Western Digital

As creators’ workflows become more complex, often using heavy applications and large media assets like 4K video, so does the possibility of getting frustrated with long load times.

The new WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD increases productivity, so professionals and content creators can focus on completing their creative projects without having to wait long for files to transfer or programs to load.

The WD Blue SN580 is the first drive in the WD Blue product line to feature nCache 4.0 and NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 technology to allow professionals, PC builders and content creators to focus more on what they do best, rather than worrying about file upload and transfer times.

WD Blue SN580 NVMe PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe SSD: Increase productivity and multitasking across large and complex workflow projects, thanks to increased application responsiveness and boot times with read and write speeds of up to 4,150 MB/s ( 1TB and 2TB models). nCache 4.0 Technology: Copy large files and media assets extremely quickly, thanks to high write performance and SLC Hybrid Cache for a streamlined workflow for creators. Sleek design: Up to 2TB of storage in a slim M.2 2280 form factor for reliable storage of apps, data and multimedia content including photos, 4K video and music. Reliability: Peace of mind is assured with Western Digital’s 5-year limited warranty and capacity up to 900TBW (2TB model). Low-power requirements: Create uninterrupted content on the go or on the go with DRAM-free, low-power storage that helps maximize laptop battery life.

The WD Blue SN580 NVMe SSD is available for purchase now at the Western Digital Store and at select group of retailers, e-tailers, resellers and system integrators, with a 5-year limited warranty. The drive is available in capacities from 250GB up to 2TB with a suggested retail price starting at $62.99.

