They launch the monument to the pride of the Sonsonatecan families

They launch the monument to the pride of the Sonsonatecan families
Mar 26, 2023, 20:36 pm

Within the framework of the eve of Holy Week, the monument to the pride of the Sonsonatecan families was launched as it was proclaimed religious cultural heritage of El Salvador.

“More than half a century passed in which we found ourselves involved in a reality of violence, insecurity, and death. And now, with the wise and courageous decision of President Bukele, we can say that we truly celebrate Holy Week in peace and security,” said the mayor of Sonsonate, Rafael Arévalo.

Sonsonate has been classified as one of the cities that develops the most solemn celebrations and with the greatest religious fervor during Holy Week, along with foreign cities such as Seville, in Spain, and Antigua Guatemala.



