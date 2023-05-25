Adobe Photoshop is getting new AI features – Gamereactor

Adobe just released a new trailer for its upcoming AI integration with Photoshop. The new feature is called generative fill, and unlike many of today’s artificial intelligence tools, it doesn’t appear to be a dire glimpse into our near future or useless technological junk.

Essentially, generative fills allow you to select an area within a hierarchy on Photoshop and type in what you want to appear in the image. Everything from yellow road signs to hippos can be introduced using artificial intelligence technology.

Adobe designer Scott Belsky said of the new tool: “This is an exciting time for creativity. This technology enables more people to create with confidence, while saving time and unlocking more cycles of discovery and possibilities for professionals.

See more information on generating padding here. It’s currently in beta, but already seems impressive.

Here is an ad:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IVTyLYupECI/