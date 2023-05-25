PTI Gulalai chief Ayesha Gulalai’s announcement to join the Q-League

Ayesha Gulalai, head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Gulalai, has announced to join the Muslim League-Q.

Web Desk: While holding a press conference in Lahore, Ayesha Gulalai said that she is announcing her joining the Muslim League-Q. She has got an opportunity to learn politics from Chaudhry Shujaat. His corruption scandal has never come to light.

He said that there is real democracy in the Muslim League, he has joined the Muslim League as a public and democratic party.

Ayesha Gulalai said that I condemn the events of May 9. Dr. Israr Ahmed had predicted earlier about PTI. I offer my greetings to those who are leaving the party, I invite everyone to participate in the Pakistan Muslim League.

Apart from this, many party leaders of PTI and former members of assembly joined the Q-League.

The Briar family of Sialkot decided to join the Muslim League after meeting Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Among them are former MPA Ahsan Briar, Yasir Briar and Salim Briar. According to sources, more important political leaders will also join soon.