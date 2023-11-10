Nutrition in “Blue Zones”: 7 foods people who live long eat

In the so-called “Blue Zones” people live much longer than average. This is also due to nutrition. Read here which foods are often served in the Blue Zones.

In the Blue Zone regions, people not only live longer but also live healthier lives. One of the main factors in their longevity is their diet.

Residents of the Blue Zones eat many foods that are rich in nutrients and health-promoting properties. That’s why they get sick less often than other people.

What are the Blue Zones?

The Blue Zones are five regions in the world where people live to an above-average age. These regions are Okinawa in Japan, Sardinia in Italy, Nicoya in Costa Rica, Ikaria in Greece and Loma Linda in California.

People in these regions not only have a long life expectancy, but also a lower risk of developing age-related diseases such as cardiovascular disease, cancer and diabetes.

Researchers have found that diet has a decisive influence on the longevity and health of these people.

This is what people in the Blue Zones eat

The diet in the Blue Zones is characterized by a variety of whole, plant-based foods. The diet is rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Seven foods in particular are often served on the plate:

1. Beans – have a lot of plant protein

Beans are rich in fiber, protein and contain a variety of vitamins and minerals. Eating beans supports good gut health and may reduce the risk of heart disease.

A combination of beans and whole grains such as rice forms a complete protein and is therefore a healthy alternative to meat. In the Blue Zones, beans are often used in traditional dishes such as Costa Rican gallo pinto.

2. Olive oil – a well-known classic in Mediterranean cuisine

Olive oil is an important part of the diet in the Blue Zones. It is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, which can lower “bad” LDL cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Olive oil also contains antioxidants that have anti-inflammatory properties and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes. It is best to use olive oil as the main source of fat in the kitchen and use it in salads, vegetable dishes and sauces.

3. Nuts – lots of healthy fats and fiber

Nuts are rich in healthy fats, fiber, protein and minerals such as potassium and magnesium.

Regular consumption of nuts is linked to better heart health and a lower risk of chronic disease. It is recommended to eat a handful of nuts every day, such as almonds, walnuts or pistachios.

4. Vegetables – especially green foods are healthy

Vegetables, particularly cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage, play an important role in the Blue Zone diet. They are rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals, which are important for brain, nervous and immune system health.

Eating vegetables can reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease and contribute to longevity. It is recommended to eat a wide variety of vegetables every day and enjoy them raw, steamed or in other healthy preparations.

5. Water – boosts metabolism

Water is important for good hydration and supports all body functions. Water also aids in digestion, regulates body temperature and promotes metabolism.

In the Blue Zones, people drink enough water and avoid sugary drinks. It is recommended to drink at least 1.5 to 2 liters of water daily to keep your body optimally hydrated.

6. Coffee – preferably without sugar and milk

Moderate consumption of coffee is associated with improved heart health, a lower chance of certain cancers, and better mental health.

Coffee also provides antioxidants and can boost metabolism. However, coffee should only be consumed in moderation and not sweetened with too much sugar or dairy products.

7. Red wine – enjoy in moderation

Yes, you read that right. In the Blue Zones, alcohol is consumed, especially red wine, but only in moderation. Red wine contains antioxidants from grape skins, which have anti-inflammatory properties and may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Red wine has positive properties, but women should drink a maximum of one glass and men only up to two glasses per day. It is important to note that excessive alcohol consumption can be harmful to your health and is not suitable for everyone.

It’s important to eat a variety of whole foods and maintain an overall healthy diet. However, nutrition is not everything. Factors such as sleep, smoking and exercise also influence longevity.

