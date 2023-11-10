Graphics tablet with touch function in the test

Equipped with a touch display and a matching pen, the graphics tablet is suitable for all types of creative work. We grabbed the Wacom One 13 Touch and tested how it performs in everyday life.

What’s in the box?

As already indicated, not only the graphics tablet is included in the scope of delivery, but also an input pen. A few additional tips and suitable tools to replace them are also included. In addition, two USB-C cables, a power adapter and the obligatory paperwork are included. It’s nice: to start with, you get a three-month membership to Clip Studio Paint Pro, Magma or other software. You can pick them up at the facility.

Design & workmanship

The design of the Wacom One 13 is rather reserved. The 13-inch display is on the front, surrounded by a wide black border. The housing is white and made of plastic. Thanks to the slightly grooved surface, the graphics tablet sits comfortably in the hand.

There is a small loop on the top in which the included pen can be stored. This way you can ensure that you always have it on hand when you need it. Otherwise there are two buttons, a slider and the necessary connections to discover.

There are a total of four rubber nubs waiting for us on the back of the tablet – one in each corner. These ensure a secure stand and ensure that the graphics tablet does not accidentally slip while working. Unfortunately, there is no integrated stand that could be used to tilt the tablet slightly. If necessary, a stand can be purchased for around 55 euros.

With a weight of less than 1 kg and a thickness of just 1.2 cm, the device is very easy to transport. Overall, the Wacom One 13 makes a good impression. The workmanship appears to be of high quality and the housing is nice and stable.

The facility

In theory, setting up the Wacom One 13 is child’s play. However, you should pay attention to which connection options are available to you. If you have a USB port with Thunderbolt support or one with Power Delivery and DisplayPort has Alt Mode, can control everything via one of the two included USB-C cables.

However, if Thunderbolt is not available and Power Delivery and Display Alt Mode are controlled via two different USB ports, both cables are required. In the worst case, there are no USB-C ports at all or only ordinary ones – then you have to use the separately available 3-in-1 cable.

Windows, Mac, Chromebook and Android are supported on platforms. However, the graphics tablet is not compatible with all smartphones via USB-C. If you don’t properly inform yourself in advance, you could be in for a nasty surprise.

The pencil

The included pen is the Wacom One standard pen, which allows for wireless and battery-free use. The two buttons on the side can be freely assigned practical functions that make everyday work easier. Thanks to pressure sensitivity and tilt detection, it adapts to the conditions at any time. The design of the pen can also be customized. The colored rear part can easily be unscrewed and exchanged for a different color variant.

Our experiences with the Wacom One 13

The anti-reflective display of the graphics tablet is 13.3 inches in size and has a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. This corresponds to a pixel density of almost 166 PPI. Accordingly, all content is displayed beautifully sharp. The brightness of the panel is sufficient for indoor use. By default, the brightness setting is 50 percent. This can be increased in the menu – but in return the power consumption also increases.

The sRGB color space is covered by 99 percent. The color representation is okay, but, as is typical for LCDs, it has certain weaknesses. In a direct comparison, it is clear to see that the colors on the OLED display of a smartphone are reproduced a lot more strongly and with greater contrast. At this point it becomes clear that the Wacom One 13 is not aimed at graphics professionals, but primarily at beginners.

We really like the performance of the pen. All entries are recorded precisely and without significant delays. In addition, the 4,096 different pressure levels of the pen and its inclination for different drawing styles are well conveyed. In general, the Wacom One 13 leaves a really pleasant feeling. It doesn’t feel like you’re hovering over a smooth display, but more like you’re drawing on a piece of paper. The device is also ideal for handwritten notes, for example at university.

A real highlight is the touch function, which can be switched on and off using the small slider on the top. The multi-touch support is intuitive and offers a lot of freedom when using it. Rotating, zooming, moving and much more can be done in just a few steps directly on the graphics tablet. In addition, various gesture controls can be set. A swipe motion with four fingers can, for example, ensure that the last step is undone.

Conclusion

For the asking price of around 650 euros, the Wacom One 13 Touch cuts a good figure. The graphics tablet leaves a really pleasant feeling when drawing, recognizes all pen inputs precisely and also scores points with various comfort functions that make working with it easier. A clear recommendation for all hobby creatives out there who are looking for an inexpensive graphics tablet with a touch display. There are only slight weaknesses in the color representation. We would also have liked an integrated stand.

PROContraVery handy, mediocre color display, high-resolution display, missing stand, good drawing feel, precise pen input, multi-touch support

