“Your Friends and Neighbors” is a new AppleTV+ TV series starring Jon Hamm – Sina Hong Kong

Jon Hamm to Star in Apple TV+ Series “Your Friends and Neighbors”

Mad Men star Jon Hamm has landed a new role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Your Friends and Neighbors. The actor will not only star in the series, but also executive produce it.

Your Friends and Neighbors is based on an original idea from acclaimed writer, producer, and novelist Jonathan Tropp. In the series, Hamm will play Coop, a recently divorced hedge fund manager who is forced to steal from wealthy residents of an upstate New York suburb in order to support his family’s lifestyle after being laid off. However, his actions lead to unexpected consequences when he breaks into the wrong house.

Details about the series, including its air date and the rest of the cast, are still unclear at this time.

