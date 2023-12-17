Home » “Your Friends and Neighbors” is a new AppleTV+ TV series starring Jon Hamm – Sina Hong Kong
Technology

“Your Friends and Neighbors” is a new AppleTV+ TV series starring Jon Hamm – Sina Hong Kong

by admin
“Your Friends and Neighbors” is a new AppleTV+ TV series starring Jon Hamm – Sina Hong Kong

Jon Hamm to Star in Apple TV+ Series “Your Friends and Neighbors”

Mad Men star Jon Hamm has landed a new role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Your Friends and Neighbors. The actor will not only star in the series, but also executive produce it.

Your Friends and Neighbors is based on an original idea from acclaimed writer, producer, and novelist Jonathan Tropp. In the series, Hamm will play Coop, a recently divorced hedge fund manager who is forced to steal from wealthy residents of an upstate New York suburb in order to support his family’s lifestyle after being laid off. However, his actions lead to unexpected consequences when he breaks into the wrong house.

Details about the series, including its air date and the rest of the cast, are still unclear at this time.

Hamm’s involvement in the series has generated a lot of excitement, and fans are eagerly awaiting more news about the project.

Stay tuned for updates on Your Friends and Neighbors as more information becomes available.

See also  Streaming service increases price for single subscriptions in Austria

You may also like

Elena Crespi, scientist of the year in the...

The best game packs of the year are...

A year of apps: top 10 in 2023

Saga Emerald Beyond will be released in April...

Powerful, effective and sustainable: How lubricants for drive...

The “Persona 5” series has sold more than...

Greentech Mobility: BeTriton e-bike boat now also available...

A network of hidden lagoons is found with...

Playstation Portal

Russian hacker attack paralyzes mobile network

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy