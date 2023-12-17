Obesity, the secret of dieticians: the problem is not how much you eat, but what you eat

The Link between Obesity and Food Quality: What Dieticians Have Uncovered

Obesity is a growing problem in today’s society and it is often attributed to the excessive consumption of food. However, according to a group of dieticians, the real culprit behind obesity is not the quantity but rather the quality of the food we consume.

The increasing availability of so-called junk foods has contributed to the widespread prevalence of obesity. Not only is obesity detrimental to physical health, but it also poses a risk to mental well-being.

The experts have revealed that the focus should not be solely on the amount of food consumed but rather on the quality of the food. Specifically, they advise reducing the intake of rapidly digesting carbohydrates, as they can lead to increased fat storage and heightened hunger pangs.

After careful observation and analysis, the group of 17 international experts identified that the real issue lies in the consumption of foods rich in easily digestible carbohydrates. These types of foods may give the illusion of being light and less filling, but in reality, they have long-term negative effects on health.

In light of this, it is important for individuals to pay attention to what they eat and make conscious choices about the quality of the food they consume. By understanding the link between food quality and obesity, it is possible to take proactive measures to prevent and address this widespread health issue.

Share this: Facebook

X

