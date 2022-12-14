news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, DECEMBER 14 – To defend yourself against seasonal ailments it is essential to follow a balanced diet, rich in minerals and vitamins where proteins must never be lacking.

To say it is the nutritionist Elisabetta Bernardi who presents the three anti-flu dishes par excellence, explaining that proteins provide the bricks for building antibodies and cells of the immune system, thus playing an important role in healing and recovery. If meat, fish, eggs, milk and derivatives, yoghurt and cheese are protein sources of animal origin, those of vegetable origin, which still provide a certain amount of protein although of lower quality, are legumes and nuts. “Meat, in particular – highlights Bernardi – ensures an excellent quantity of proteins of high biological value, but taurine and creatine, abundant in red meat, play an important role in inhibiting oxidative stress and inflammation, improving cells of the immune system”. The three dishes recommended by the nutritionist are first of all the broth, meat or chicken: it is a powerful moisturizer, with a real healing power thanks to a series of substances including an anti-inflammatory mechanism that helps relieve flu symptoms and respiratory tract infections. The zabaglione is also excellent, a real “comfort food”, where the egg is rich in group B vitamins, has about 7 g of protein, as well as containing mineral salts, including phosphorus and iron and a good source of zinc, essential for the proper functioning of the immune system. Finally, stracciatella in broth, for Bernardi, is the undisputed queen of all hectic meals, a really quick dish, very simple to prepare and very nutritious, a real home remedy against flu symptoms. (HANDLE).