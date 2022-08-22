Black Myth: Wukong, a stand-alone ARPG game developed by Chinese game developer “Game Science”, released an 8-minute video by technology partner NVIDIA, showing the special effects and lighting of the game world .

“Black Myth: Wukong” will feature new technologies such as backlight tracking, DLSS, and this NVIDIA-exclusive film mainly shows the game world‘s graphics, special effects, and a little revealing of the game’s collectibles, hidden elements, and new battles and enemies .

However, so far “Black Myth: Wukong” has not revealed too detailed plots and stories, and at the same time Game Science has also released a new 6-minute game plot clip, which should be a game animation clip related to the spider spirit, showing the characters’ movements, clothes The elegant feeling and the girls’ hair, but also too much story content.

Of course, we only know that “Black Myth: Wukong” will be launched in 2023, and the detailed content will be revealed by game science. In the end, we can only listen to the “Jiwang” game episode to feel the picture portrayed by the game.