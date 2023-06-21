Oberberg sleep and stress monitor examines sleep health and stress levels …

Oberberg clinics

Sleep problems and stress are a great burden for people in times of crisis. The analysis of the data from the first and second survey wave of the Oberberg Sleep and Stress Monitor from 2022 shows: The stress is increasing.

In the first survey wave in spring 2022, 15.8% of people in Germany said they slept badly or very badly. At the end of 2022, in the second survey wave, it was already 20.9%. Another trend from the scientific study relates to stress: 19.1% of those surveyed in the first wave reported being frequently or very frequently stressed. In the second wave, 21.3% stated that they were frequently or very frequently stressed. There may be various reasons. In addition to private causes, it becomes clear that social stressors such as the economic situation and increasing concerns about climate change have an impact on the psyche. In the second wave of the survey, 34.6% of those questioned stated that they (very) often worried about not being able to maintain their standard of living due to the economic situation.

The new data from the sleep and stress monitor will show whether the worries are increasing or decreasing. The results of the third wave will appear in July.

The study is based on representative longitudinal data and provides important insights into the influence of various stress factors on health at a time when Germany is confronted with crises of unexpected magnitude.

The burden is high and appears to be increasing

The results of both waves show that problems with falling asleep (51.6% of respondents) or waking up too early (50.6% of respondents) are particularly common.

“There are interactions between sleep and stress. People who are under high stress have an increased risk of sleep disorders, while insufficient sleep can in turn lead to an increased susceptibility to stress,” say the experts from the Oberberg Group. “These connections show how important it is to focus both sleep health and stress management on health promotion and prevention.”

Valuable source of reliable data and trends

The Oberberg Foundation supports the scientific study in order to contribute to improving health education in Germany. The results offer important insights for the development of preventive measures and treatment strategies to improve sleep health and reduce stress levels in the general population.

The Oberberg sleep and stress monitor also focuses on subclinical symptoms, which are the first signs of negative stress effects. The increased stress can lead to psychological and physical problems and promote long-term complications. In addition, the scientific literature reports an increase in sleep disorders associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adaptation to societal changes and priorities

The Monitor’s questions are updated regularly to reflect changes in society. The current study not only takes into account the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also the war in Ukraine, the consequences of climate change and economic developments in Germany as significant stressors for the population. The aim of the Oberberg sleep and stress monitor is to identify unfavorable developments at an early stage and to be able to react to them appropriately.

Representative longitudinal and cross-sectional study

Information on the content and methodology of the study can be found at

The study is carried out in cooperation with the market research institute Kantar and is based on a Germany-wide and representative survey. The scientific planning and data analysis are carried out by proven experts to ensure high data quality and scientific seriousness.

First results from 2022 are available at Results of the third wave will be published in July 2023.

About the Oberberg Group: The Oberberg Group, headquartered in Berlin, is a clinic group founded more than 30 years ago with a large number of specialist and day clinics in the field of psychiatry, psychosomatics and psychotherapy at various locations in Germany. In the clinics of the Oberberg Group, adults, adolescents and children are treated in individual, intensive and innovative therapy settings. In addition, there is a Germany-wide network of Oberberg City Centers, corresponding therapists and self-help groups.

