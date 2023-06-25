Obesity a big turning point: ‘smart’ drugs with miraculous results

Obesity is an increasingly common condition that carries numerous health risks. However, thanks to recent advances in drug research, new drugs are emerging that promise a breakthrough in obesity. In particular, semaglutide stands out as a promising drug that could lead to significant results in the treatment of obesity.

Figure 1 – Breakthrough against obesity, the secrets of new drugs

Obesity a big breakthrough, Semaglutide and its impact on the central nervous system

Semaglutide is a GLP-1 hormone receptor agonist which acts directly on central nervous system to regulate appetite and metabolism. This drug is able to influence the biochemical processes that control hunger, satiety and energy metabolism.

How semaglutide works

Semaglutide, similar to natural GLP-1, slows gastric emptying and promotes feelings of fullness after meals. This mechanism helps control appetite and reduce food intake, contributing to weight loss.

Additional benefits of new anti-obesity drugs

New anti-obesity drugs, such as semaglutide, are not limited to reducing body weight. They also offer significant benefits in the treatment of comorbidity associated with obesity, such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Positive effects on type 2 diabetes

Drugs like semaglutide can improve insulin sensitivity, reduce blood sugar levels and help control type 2 diabetes.

Cardiovascular health benefits

New anti-obesity drugs may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by improving blood pressure and decreasing related risk factors.

A great breakthrough to change the paradigm of obesity and social judgment

The use of anti-obesity drugs, such as semaglutide, underscores that many of the characteristics often attributed to a lack of willpower or self-control in obese people are actually the result of favorable or unfavorable biochemistry. This new pharmacological approach challenges the social prejudice associated with obesity and offers hope for people who struggle with the condition.

The availability of anti-obesity drugs in Italy

Access restrictions

Currently, obesity medicines are not easily accessible through the Italian National Health System. Obesity is not yet considered a disease included in the Essential Levels of Assistance (LEA), so patients often have to bear the costs of the drugs themselves.

Medicines available for diabetics

However, for obese patients with type 2 diabetes, there are some options available. Semaglutide, for example, can be prescribed free of charge up to a maximum dosage of 1mg per week for patients with diabetes.

Drugs for the non-diabetic obese

For obese people who do not have diabetes, treatment options are more limited. Currently, only a few drugs, such as Liraglutide and Saxenda, are available for people with obesity, but they are paid for by the patient.

Conclusion

New anti-obesity drugs, such as semaglutide, hold hope for people battling obesity. These drugs, acting on the central nervous system, can help reduce appetite, increase the feeling of satiety and improve energy metabolism. Additionally, they offer additional benefits in the treatment of comorbidities such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Despite the access limitations in Italy, these drugs could change the current paradigm of obesity and offer new therapeutic possibilities.



