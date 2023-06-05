Obesity, a saliva test for suitable drugs

A very simple genetic test on saliva could help solve a very complicated problem of the appropriateness of therapies against obesity. That is, it can predict whether an obese patient will only need to follow a diet to lose weight or whether he will find greater benefit from drugs or by resorting to surgery.

This useful tool was developed by a group of researchers at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, convinced that the success or otherwise of one or more anti-obesity strategies can depend on genetics.