Home » Obesity, a saliva test for suitable drugs
Health

Obesity, a saliva test for suitable drugs

by admin
Obesity, a saliva test for suitable drugs

A very simple genetic test on saliva could help solve a very complicated problem of the appropriateness of therapies against obesity. That is, it can predict whether an obese patient will only need to follow a diet to lose weight or whether he will find greater benefit from drugs or by resorting to surgery.

This useful tool was developed by a group of researchers at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, convinced that the success or otherwise of one or more anti-obesity strategies can depend on genetics.

See also  "Puglia will host the 2024 G7"

You may also like

West Nile, the virus strikes in Italy: cases...

Secure services for healthcare facilities from the cloud

guaranteed minimum rate of 3.25% for the first...

Patients and doctors will have to step back...

This food used in the kitchen does not...

Bethel Clinic fights for boys from Afghanistan /...

Authorization / renewal of an optical section of...

Authorization / renewal of a pharmacy office clinical...

Inclisiran arrives in Puglia, the first therapy that...

the first non-hormonal drug against hot flashes arrives...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy