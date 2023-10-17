Home » objects and dangerous substances worth over 5000 euros were seized
Health

I Carabinieri of the NAS of Lecceas part of checks aimed at verifying compliance with the legislation on dangerous products, objects and substances, carried out numerous checks at commercial establishments located in the province of Lecce, proceeding at the same time with the seizure of approximately 1000 packages of electrical/electronic equipment and air fresheners combustion for environments without indications in Italian and the required safety information on the label.

During the checks it was noted that these categories of products are increasingly placed on the market even though they do not meet the prescribed product requirements aimed at guaranteeing the safety and health of users, protecting them from dangers due to flammability and involuntary exposure to toxic substances.

