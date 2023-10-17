alexandar pešić called marka marina | Sport

Former Red Star forward Aleksandar Pešić spoke about his relationship with Marko Marin during the previous season.

Source: ATA Images/AK

During the previous season, Aleksandar Pešić was one of the most important players in Crvena Zvezda, but the summer changes in the club led to a change in the middle for the experienced attacker. The goalscorer from Niš did not stay in the team of the Israeli expert Barak Bahar and in a transfer weighing more than one million, he moved to Ferencvaroš, where he now collaborates with Dejan Stanković. There is no bad blood with the other people he worked with in Belgrade – except Marko Marin!

The Serbian striker revealed what did not work in his relationship with Marin, whom he labeled as the direct culprit for his departure from Crvena Zvezda. According to Aleksandar Pešić, Marko Marin influenced Miloš Milojević’s decision to reduce his playing time at the end of the season, and then to the decision to be sold to Hungary during the summer!

“I still have a fair relationship with the members of the Crvena Zvezda management. Except with Marko Marino. I will also tell you why it is so. I have respect for Marko Marino because of his football career. True, I’m below him in that sense, but I think it’s his fault that I left. And the fact that the situation in the dressing room is different now. Three or four rounds before the end, Miloš Milojević kicked me out of a training session. The atmosphere was relaxed, we almost won the title. I always had a friendly relationship with him, then I went too far in a joke and it was deserved that he kicked me out… After some time, I received information, of course, I won’t say from whom, that Marin then told the coach that this was an opportunity to take me away,” said Aleksandar Pešić in the Informer Podcast and added: “When I played with a broken finger against Maccabi Haifa, before the derby, when the difference in the standings was small, Marin came to me and cheered me on. When I played with injections for more than a month, he told me to hold on, and when we got +15, then he said to put me away. I don’t know if that ever happened in Zvezda. The coach is there to decide on that.”



See description

Aleksandar Pešić called out Marko Marin: He chased me away from Zvezda, and he didn’t want to come without the Champions League!

Hide description

Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 10 1 / 10 Source: ProfimediaBr. picture: 10 2 / 10 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 10 3 / 10 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 10 4 / 10 Source: ProfimediaBr. image: 10 5 / 10 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 10 6 / 10 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 10 7 / 10 Source: MN PRESSNo. image: 10 8 / 10 Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 10 9 / 10 AD Source: MN PRESSNo. picture: 10 10 / 10

The former Red Star forward did not stop there – he continued to comment on the relationship he has with the former German national team member, former Zvezda captain and long-time official in the current Serbian champion.

“When I was coming, he was in favor of it, he convinced me, I know he appreciates me as a player. I didn’t want to ask him because I think they would argue, it would be easier for me to go around him, this is an opportunity for him to find out, because he always finds out in the end.I sent him a message, he called me later, but I didn’t want to answer him. I love Zvezda, things are quickly forgotten in Serbia. Six years ago, no one wanted to come to Zvezda, let’s face it, and then I got a good contract, the director made it all possible for me, but everyone who came that year did it out of love for Zvezda. We all revived our careers there, Zvezda helped us, but we also gave to the club. When they called him, he didn’t want to come until there was a Champions League! He wants to tell me that he’s a bigger star than me, but he’s not. Not even from Vujadin Savić, Branko Jovičić, Filip Stojković, Milan Borjan…,” Pešić concluded.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!