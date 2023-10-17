From 21 October to 25 November the Dimore Amiche del Veneto, a group of excellence of Adsi – Italian Historic Houses Association which for years has been involved in promoting the protection and valorisation of historic houses as cultural assets of significant historical-artistic interest, present “The Month of Foliage, magical autumn atmospheres”.

The places of foliage: the Historic Houses of Veneto

Six wonderful Venetian residences (Borgo Feriani, Castello di Thiene, Villa Malmarana ai Nani, Villa Angarano, Villa Sagramoso Sacchetti, Villa da Schio) will open to the public to show themselves during the fascinating period of chromatic transmutation of the leaves of the trees which go from green to yellow crossing dozens of shades of red. Each residence will present a special appointment with the exclusive participation of the hosts.

Also a photo and video contest

But not only that, because after last year’s success the photography and video contest is back. To participate, simply share photos, reels and stories of the six villas on social channels using the hashtag #foliage2023: those who are quickest – and most original – to post the images will be able to enjoy a private and exclusive visit to one of the villas of their choice.

The program of “The Month of Foliage, magical autumn atmospheres”.

Saturday 21 October: the first Borgo Feriani event (Montegalda, VI) where, starting from 7.30 pm, a culinary event with the colors of Foliage will be presented: “Foliage Dinner at the Borgo”. Everyone at the table therefore, including home-made products in oil, cold cuts, cheeses and compotes, a rosette of pastry with courgettes and Asiago, and also, to choose from, bronze-drawn macaroni with cherry tomato sauce, sausage, smoked ricotta, or crepes pumpkin with bacon. For the second courses, there is space for baked guinea fowl with cream and cognac and seasonal side dishes. To finish, apple and walnut cake or almond cake.

Reservations required: 347 083 3891 (a la carte menu).

Information: info@villaferiani.it

Saturday 28 October: we continue with the appointment at Thiene Castle (Thiene, VI), a botanical walk among the autumn colors in the Castle park with the expert landscape guide Pamela Nichele and the hostess, Francesca di Thiene. During the day it will be possible to visit the halls and suggestive stables of the Castle.

Visiting shifts at the park at: 10:00; 11:30; 2.30pm; 4:00 pm.

Entrance fee with guided tour: €20 per person

Reservation required from the website: www.castellodithiene.com. .

The event is also part of the initiatives promoted by AIAPP, the Italian Association of Landscape Architecture.

Saturday 4 November: it’s the turn of Villa Valmarana ai Nani (Vicenza, VI) which presents “The magic of autumn leaves”: a thematic guided tour of the rooms frescoed by the Tiepolos and a guided tour in the historic forest with Artemisia Marzia Voltolina, holistic channeling operator At the end of the walks, a glass of prosecco will be served under the enchanting nineteenth-century Pagoda.

Single visit time: 3.00 pm, duration approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Entrance fee: €20 per person including the guided tour of the Palazzina, Foresteria and forest with final glass.

Ticket reduced to €10 under 12 years.

Reservation required and information: info@villavalmarana.com

Sunday 12 November: Villa Angarano (Bassano del Grappa, VI) offers “The enchantment of the nineteenth-century park of a Palladian Villa” with stories of trees told by the arborist Stefano Farronato in the company of the hosts, the Bianchi Michiel family. A large meadow surrounded by cedars, sequoias, holm oaks, magnolias, lime trees, cypresses and maritime pines blend with the Monte Grappa massif and the vineyards and olive trees that touch the banks of the Brenta. The visit continues to the ancient stables and the family chapel of Santa Maria Maddalena in an experience of nature and art.

Visiting hours: 10:00, 11:30, 14:00, 15:45

Entrance: €18 per person.

Reservation required: info@villaangarano.com, 0424503086

Sunday 19 November: Villa Sagramoso Sacchetti (Verona, VR) invites you to take an educational walk in its elegant garden, created in the 1970s thanks to the contribution of important landscape architects. Exclusively, the Sagramoso family will open the internal rooms of the villa.

Visiting hours: 10:00, 11:30, 14:00, 15:30

Entrance: Full price €12; reduced €8; free for children under 8 years of age and for disabled people.

Reservation required and information: 348 0172982

You enter the villa from the gate on via Miniscalchi, corner of via Turbina, Verona.

Saturday 25 November: “The Month of Foliage” ends with the event at Villa da Schio (Castelgomberto, VI), a walk in the company of an expert landscape guide and the owner in the park of the villa where among autumn colors and romantic avenues you can admire the splendid statues created by Marinali’s workshop.

Visiting hours: 11:00, 14:00, 15:30

Entrance: €10 per person

Reservation required: info@villadaschio.com

Info: 335 6455820

READ ALSO: Where to go to admire the foliage in Italy

Advertising

You might also be interested in…

Share this: Facebook

X

