Obstructive sleep apnea: causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatments of this disorder

There are many people who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea, but what are its causes? The treatments absolutely to follow.

Obstructive sleep apnea is a condition in which breathing is blocked due to a problem with the airways.

Can be partial or total but it is rather severe and requires immediate action to prevent it from escalating.

Typically arises in old age but not necessarily. In fact, there are many factors that can trigger its appearance.

Obstructive sleep apnea: what is it?

Obstructive sleep apnea is classified as shortness of breath for at least 10 seconds and less than 3 minutes. We talk about hypopnea when the reduction is partial. And of RERA when, on the other hand, it is progressive up to total blockage. It is mainly men who suffer from this pathology, while in women it appears after menopause.

Sleep apnea, how to solve the problem (tantasalute.it)

Between cause pathologies are: overweight, airway obstruction, use of alcoholic beverages and use of sleeping pills. Indeed, the first alarm bells could arise when you snore frequently and to a certain extent, if you are often sleepy during the day or even when you experience a feeling of suffocation.

The obstructive diseases related to apnea can certainly be prevented with weight loss, healthy eating and physical activity, eliminating alcohol and smoking. When you suspect you have this pathology, it is useful to consult a specialist, especially if repeated episodes occur during the night. If the diagnosis should be certain, we operate with: At this point a visit complete with detailed analysis.

A polysonography which allows you to measure the hours of sleep, air flow, blood oxygen levels, heart rate; Subsequently the respiratory polygraphy which serves to monitor night breathing so it is specific. They can also be requested other exams such as electroencephalogram, electromyography of limbs, analysis.

Between treatments indicated in this sense for sleep apnea there is a special nutritional plan, tools to facilitate breathing. These are used as a secondary way, in particular the use of Cpap can help. This is a mask that is applied integrally to the face and allows for better airflow. If there are obstructions due to anatomical problems, surgical therapy is carried out by eliminating the cause of the problem such as a deviated nasal septum, polyps or other elements caused by trauma.

