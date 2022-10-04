The 40-year-old Italian worker who was injured in the factory today while he was working on a miter saw in Casentino is not in danger of life. According to an initial reconstruction made by occupational medicine technicians who rushed to the scene, there would be no other people involved in the accident: the 40-year-old was working alone on the machinery. The accident at work occurred at Polistamp in Pratovecchio, a company specializing in the manufacturing of frames and refrigerator doors.

The investigations of the Local Health Authority and the Carabinieri

It was about 10.30 when the man injured his hand with the circular saw of the miter saw, while he was passing pieces of PVC to be cut and recycled. The cutting of the instrument involved the worker’s left hand, in particular three fingers. Following the incident, the 40-year-old was rescued and transferred by ambulance to the San Donato hospital in Arezzo in red code. Investigations on the incident immediately began to understand its dynamics, understand what went wrong and attribute any responsibility. Both the carabinieri of the Bibbiena company led by commander Giuseppe Barbato and the Pisll (Prevention, hygiene and safety in the workplace) of the ASL intervened on the spot, under the supervision of the manager Ugo Carlo Schiavoni.