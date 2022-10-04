Home Health occupational medicine investigations
Health

occupational medicine investigations

by admin
occupational medicine investigations

The 40-year-old Italian worker who was injured in the factory today while he was working on a miter saw in Casentino is not in danger of life. According to an initial reconstruction made by occupational medicine technicians who rushed to the scene, there would be no other people involved in the accident: the 40-year-old was working alone on the machinery. The accident at work occurred at Polistamp in Pratovecchio, a company specializing in the manufacturing of frames and refrigerator doors.

The investigations of the Local Health Authority and the Carabinieri

It was about 10.30 when the man injured his hand with the circular saw of the miter saw, while he was passing pieces of PVC to be cut and recycled. The cutting of the instrument involved the worker’s left hand, in particular three fingers. Following the incident, the 40-year-old was rescued and transferred by ambulance to the San Donato hospital in Arezzo in red code. Investigations on the incident immediately began to understand its dynamics, understand what went wrong and attribute any responsibility. Both the carabinieri of the Bibbiena company led by commander Giuseppe Barbato and the Pisll (Prevention, hygiene and safety in the workplace) of the ASL intervened on the spot, under the supervision of the manager Ugo Carlo Schiavoni.

See also  Iss, in Europe expected increase in cases but stable mortality - Health

You may also like

Music, Gabbani: “Positivity is the medicine against my...

70 years of aeronautical and space medicine. In...

This Covid symptom can deceive you (and not...

Molly’s case and the effect of social media...

The topic of mental health at Big Brother...

“A voice for all”: the campaign on metastatic...

When you are on a diet, don’t forget...

Dalla Reason: “Boom in cases of anorexia and...

Pompeii: event for Ukraine at the cultural gymnasium

Do you gain pounds after diets? No, it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy