The lawyer Paola Miotti, lawyer of Steve Quintino, after the hearing to validate the arrest: “A structure must be found that can accommodate him, the situation is particular. It is not easy to find structures that welcome him. In the meantime, let’s proceed with the appraisal, we will see”. Quintino, after stealing three cars, hit and killed a cyclist and collided with the carabinieri’s car.

00:32