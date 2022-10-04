The bianconeri find success with the Kostic-Vlahovic duo. Milik also scores Bologna holds up once, in the second half the opponents are masters of the field

TORINO

Juventus relaunches and returns to win in the league after three rounds of abstinence, beating Bologna 3-0.

Kostic’s first Serie A goal and goals from Vlahovic and Milik decide at the Allianz Stadium, allowing Massimiliano Allegri’s team to climb to thirteen points in the standings.

Thiago Motta’s men, on the other hand, remedy the fourth knockout of the season by staying at a level of 6. It is a very balanced start to the game, even if the bianconeri immediately try to take control of the game.

The first real lunge of the hosts arrives only at 24 ‘, but leads to the goal of the advantage: Vlahovic starts again with the ball and offers his compatriot Kostic, who with the left-handed from a tight angle draws the corner for the 1-0. Having just passed the half hour, Juve also has a great opportunity to double, but Milik does not exploit it by kicking too central on a good cross from Alex Sandro. In the second half, Allegri’s team remained in control of the operations and in the 59th minute went 2-0 with Vlahovic, who headed off Mckennie’s cross and found the goal after more than a month. Just three minutes pass and the bianconeri close it well in advance thanks to Milik’s racing car, the protagonist with a very powerful left-handed from the edge that leaves no way out for Skorupski. Bologna definitively disappeared from the field and Juve later went very close to poker twice, first with Vlahovic failing face to face with the goalkeeper, then with Bonucci unlucky to hit the post on Paredes’ corner. In the end little else happens, the triple whistle resists the 3-0. Before the match, at the J Hotel and then at the Allianz Stadium, Juventus supporters raised their voices. Chants of protest against the team and invitations to bring out the attributes accompanied the warm-up of Bonucci and his teammates before the kick-off. Massimiliano Allegri’s team had to redeem themselves and regain a victory that, between the championship and the Champions League, had been missing since last August 31st against Spezia. –