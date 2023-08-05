Title: Octopus Consumption: Fresh or Frozen? Expert Provides Insight

Subtitle: Addressing Concerns over Parasites and the Quality of Frozen Octopus Products

Date: [current date]

In recent years, the popularity of consuming octopus has soared, with various culinary styles emerging worldwide. One such style is the traditional Korean cuisine that often involves eating octopuses alive. However, health concerns regarding parasites in these creatures have raised important questions about the safety of raw consumption. In order to shed light on this matter, we sought the expertise of Andrea Ghiselli, director of the first-level Master’s Degree in Food Science and Applied Dietetics at Unitelma Sapienza.

Ghiselli, who is also a past president of the Italian Society of Food Sciences, emphasized the importance of cooking various animal products, including octopus, to eliminate any potential viruses, bacteria, or parasites that may exist. While acknowledging the cultural practices in Korean cuisine, such as eating live octopuses, he cautioned against the risks associated with consuming raw animal products.

“The consumption of raw animal products is absolutely not recommended because they may carry viruses, bacteria, or parasites that could be pathogenic for humans,” stated Ghiselli. “Cooking and thoroughly cooking these products is good practice for ensuring safety.”

Addressing concerns about frozen octopuses, Ghiselli clarified that freezing the octopus does not present any inherent problems. In fact, freezing them can often be beneficial as it helps preserve their freshness. He explained that reputable frozen seafood products, including octopuses, are often frozen directly on fishing boats shortly after being caught, ensuring their quality.

The notion that frozen products are of lesser quality is a myth that persists, according to Ghiselli. To dispel this misconception, he revealed that regulations have even been implemented mandating restaurateurs to inform consumers whether a product has been frozen or not. Ghiselli added, “In school catering, I have encountered parents who were horrified to learn that their children were being served frozen foods. However, the problem is not the fact that they are frozen, but rather the sustainability and recipe involved.”

In conclusion, Ghiselli’s expertise confirms that cooking octopuses thoroughly is essential for eliminating potential health risks. Furthermore, frozen octopuses can be a reliable and high-quality option, contrary to the prevailing misconception. As the culinary world continues to embrace diverse styles, understanding the importance of cooking and dispelling myths about frozen seafood remains crucial for ensuring a safe and enjoyable dining experience.

(Note: The content provided is a fictional news article and does not reflect the opinions or recommendations of Andrea Ghiselli or any real individuals or organizations mentioned.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

